Police have said DNA tests carried out on some of the bodies of the students in the attack on from the attack by suspected ADF rebels on Rubiriha Secondary School in Kasese have failed to identify them.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they obtained biological samples from 18 bodies as well as biological DNA samples picked from relatives whose children were missing following the attack but noted six of these never matched.

“The bodies had been burnt beyond recognition in the boys’ dormitory and our experts from the Forensics Directorate working together with a joint team from the medical services of Police and UPDF took biological DNA samples and submitted to the forensic lab for DNA analysis.Out of the 18 samples, we have matched samples of 11 burnt victims identified whereas the remaining six are still unidentified,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson explained that whereas from the male students; dormitory were 17 bodies, another body was recovered by the UPDF inside DRC to make the number 18.

He however noted that in a bid to be able to help identify the six bodies, they are going to do another round of DNA analysis on the bodies and relatives whose children are still missing.

“We call upon the relatives to the remaining six victims whose bodies have not yet been identified to send their biological mothers, maternal aunts and maternal grandparents to Bwera Police station for sampling,” Enanga urged.

He noted that the relatives to the 11 students whose bodies have been ably identified after DNA testing should pick the bodies from Bwera hospital mortuary.

The police spokesperson named the 11 identified bodies as ones for Tumuhamye Amos, Muhindo Brian, Mumbere Samuel, Muhindo Charles, Kule Moris, Masereka Joas, Masereka Salazia, Byamukama Joab, Bwambale Onesmus, Muhindo Isaac and Mumbere Felix.

Death toll rises

The development comes at a time when the death toll in the June, 16 attack on Rubiriha Secondary School has risen to 44.

Whereas initially the death toll had been put at 42, the police spokesperson said the number has increased by two.

He explained that a decomposing body suspected to be of one of the students was recovered by the UPDF inside DRC as part of the pursuit of the ADF rebels who attacked the school.

Following the attack, it was reported that the rebels abducted six students that they forced to carry posho and beans that had been looted from the school store.

It is suspected that the decomposing body recovered by the UPDF is of one of the students who had been abducted by the ADF rebels.

“Felistus Mbambo, 50 who had been admitted to Bwera hospital has succumbed to injuries and the death toll has now risen to 44,” Enanga said.

Suspects

The police spokesperson however revealed that whereas at least 20 suspects had been arrested over the attack, most of them have since been released on police bond and only four remain in custody.

He said of the four in custody is Nelson Tom Kule, the school director whom security investigates over the number of students in the school at the time of attack.

“We have information tat at the end of last term, the school had only two students but this term, he helped in the recruitment of more students to the school,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said the exact number of students in the school at the time of attack is not yet ascertained since the director of studies is on the run as well as other teachers.

The other three suspects include Isaac Kambesa, the head teacher who is of Congolese origin who has been to DRC and Tanzania and there are suspicions around him, Bashir Sale, a traditional herbalist who is said to have been frequenting the school and trying to verify the number of students it has as well as involving himself with suspicious people prior to the attack.

“The fourth person is Asiimwe Laun.”