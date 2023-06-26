Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is mourning following the death of the wife of Philip Wafula Oguttu, one of its veteran members, called Alice Nabugembe Oguttu who reportedly passed on Sunday.

She died at the age of 61 after she reportedly succumbed to cancer complications, a disease she had battled for several years.

In a statement, the party extended its condolences to Wafula Oguttu and his entire family during this “onerous time”.

“Sad news at FDC as Mrs Alice Oguttu, the beloved wife of Rt. Hon. Wafula Oguttu, former Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of Uganda and MP emeritus for Bukooli Central, Bugiri District, has passed away,” the party said in a statement.

On Sunday evening, the body of Alice was taken to their residence at Martyr’s Way, Ntinda, for a church service and overnight vigil, according to the officials from FDC.

“On Monday, a church service will be held at St. Luke C.O.U in Ntinda, followed by the departure of the funeral procession to Saanika village, located in Nankoma sub-county, Bugiri District,” the party said.

According to the tentative funeral arrangements vigil will take place at home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Ntinda, at 5:30pm. Requiem service at St. Luke Church of Uganda in Ntinda on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00am

After the church service her body will be taken to Bugiri District on Thursday at 2:00pm.

According to the party, the burial ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sanika Village, Nsono Parish, Nankoma sub-county in Bugiri District, starting at 10:00am.

Phillip Wafula Oguttu is a journalist and politician. He is a former Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. He was appointed to that position on January 31, 2014, replacing Nandala Mafabi, and held it until June 2016 when he handed over the position to Winnie Kiiza.

He ran for his first parliamentary elections in 2006 on the FDC ticket, standing in the constituency of Bukhooli Country Central but ultimately losing to Fred Mukisa. In the 2011 general election he stood for the same seat, defeating NRM flagbearer Hajji Siraji Lyavala (who had defeated Mukisa in the NRM primary).

He was unable to hold the seat in the 2016 general election however, losing out to the NRM’s Solomon Silwany.

He is a member of FDC.