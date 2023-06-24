He said OceanGate’s “engineering focused, innovative approach… flies in the face of the submersible orthodoxy, but that is the nature of innovation”.

Throughout the exchange, Mr Rush defended his qualifications and questioned the existing framework around deep sea expeditions.

He said “industry players” were trying to stop “new entrants from entering their small existing market”.

“I am well qualified to understand the risks and issues associated with subsea exploration in a new vehicle,” he wrote.

Mr McCallum then responded in stark terms, writing: “It will be sea trials that determine whether the vehicle can handle what you intend to do with it so again; take care and keep safe.”

“There is a lot more riding on this than Titan and the Titanic,” he said.

Mr Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 and the company offered customers a chance to experience deep sea travel, including to the wreck of the Titanic, on board Titan for a price of $250,000 (£195,600).