NBS TV’s decision to cover the Ugandan parliamentary sittings significantly increased viewership and public participation and understanding of Parliament.

Since January 2023, Uganda’s Political Command Centre has offered thorough, round-the-clock coverage, closing the information gap and enabling residents to stay up to date on the institution’s activities that stand in their best interests.

NBS TV has been the go-to source for political news and commentary, with an amazing 121 hours and 22 minutes devoted to plenary sessions and 91 hours and 8 minutes to committee meetings.

The TV station has ensured citizens have immediate access to the decision-making processes affecting their lives by broadcasting live feeds for four hours each day. Furthermore, coverage has been on more than just conventional television.

To provide updates and interact with viewers in real-time, NBS TV has also syndicated the live feeds on the Afro Mobile app and used social media platforms, bringing the inner workings of parliament to viewers’ fingertips. Whether it is discussions in the plenary sessions or the critical debates happening in committees, nothing has been left behind.

Individuals and organizations seeking specific information on bills, policy papers, or plenary decisions have found a reliable and accessible source in NBS TV’s coverage. Through the lenses of NBS TV, people from all walks of life have had a front-row seat to the debates and decision-making processes.

The network has broken down the barriers between the legislature and the people, empowering individuals to understand and engage with their representatives on a deeper level. The coverage has promoted transparency, accountability, and an active citizenry.

One of the notable achievements of NBS TV’s coverage is the rise of the hashtags #PlenaryUG and #NBSUpdates. These hashtags have become the online hub for tracking and discussing parliamentary activities. By leveraging social media, NBS TV has created an inclusive platform for citizens to actively engage in conversations, express their opinions, and stay updated on the latest developments in parliament.

The hashtags have fostered a sense of community among viewers and encouraged them to delve deeper into the analysis of plenary decisions.

Beyond the figures, NBS TV’s coverage has a significant impact. It has stirred discussions and brought to light significant problems affecting Ugandan society. Discussions on social, economic, and political issues have been sparked by stories like the Budget Reading, the Iron Sheets Saga, the Uganda Airlines CEO Saga, and allegations of mismanagement of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

By skillfully bringing these topics to light, NBS TV has ensured that the public is informed about the problems that directly affect their daily lives.