Five (5) family members have been hacked to death in what could be a resurgence in machete attacks in Greater Masaka.

According to information obtained by the Nile Post, unknown people hacked to death all five from the same family in Kisojjo, Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District.

The deceased have been identified as Mutesaasira Emma 57 Years, Ddagaamo Proscovia 52, Nakamya Gorret 13, Kayemba Robert 2, and Nakasagga Shivan who is 5 years.

Those neighbouring the family assume that unfortunate events occurred at about 5:00 am after returning from a burial nearby the previous day.

Police in Masaka are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this gruesome murder. No one has been arrested yet in relation to the crime.

The Greater Masaka Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye says that the police personnel are on the ground to identify the cause and motive of these attacks.