Sex complicates things. The moment it gets into the mix, a few things change and many people have lost good friendships because they couldn’t let the other person be.

Sex is an emotional thing. No matter how much of a hard guy you are, the moment you mix fluids with another person, there will be some level of feelings involved. You will lose some level of friendship because you decided you needed to dip it in.

This is not only a female thing. Men believe that they can lay a woman and forget about her the next day. It is easier said than done. There is always that level of pain especially if this person was their friend first and after they laid her, she moved on.

Men will most probably not show how much it hurts that the woman they slept with is not replying to their messages or blocked them but deep inside it hurts. It hurts because they don’t know what they could have done better.

It takes time to fully trust and build a friendship. For it to be broken because someone got hard or wet is absurd. If you have chosen to be friends, be just that. Do not make their partners uncomfortable at any level.

Yes, a female can have a male best friend but it takes a lot of control to get over the sexual tension and just keep the friendship. To ruin something so good because of one horny day is not okay.

If you are as hard as you think you are, talk to your friend about getting rid of the sexual tension. Most men will agree to have sex and get it out of the way. But if as a woman you know that you will become a problem, do not allow this to happen.

It is no brainer that unless life has hardened her, that woman will always attach feelings to you as a friend. They will have something not-so-good to say about any female you are interested in. They will do this in the guise of protecting you and yet they won’t have you.

If you have a female or male friend that has spoilt every relationship you have wanted to have, let them go. That friendship is not worth it. They won’t date you, but they don’t want anyone to have you.

Sex complicates the true values of friendship. But if you can have it and get the sexual tension out of the way, go for it. Do that only if you are sure, it will be a one-time thing and you are both okay with being friends after that.

If as friends you decide to get the sexual tension out of the way, you are not allowed to talk about it to any girlfriend or boyfriend they get. Your job as a friend is to make your friend is okay.

Don’t try to be part of their dates. Do not try to be the invisible other girlfriend or boyfriend. Don’t make their person insecure. If you choose friendship. Let it be just that.

Till next time, stop laying the people in the friend-zone.