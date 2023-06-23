Ugandan rapper Thomas Mayanja alias The Mith and Kenya’s Muthoni Drummer Queen have been unveiled as the headliners of this year’s World Music Day celebrations.

Celebrated every year on June 21, the World Music Day also know as Fête de la Musique will be commemorated this Saturday at the National Theatre, Kampala.

To mark the celebrations, Alliance Française de Kampala (AFK), a non-profit organisation fostering cultural and linguistic exchanges between France and Uganda, has for years, kept the tradition of bringing music lovers in Uganda together for years now.

During a press conference held on Thursday at their offices, AFK, revealed that a line up of music acts from around East Africa and France will throng the National Theatre to put up an electric concert to commemorate the global celebration of music.

Speaking at the press conference, The Mith, who will share stage with new singer Akeine, said the concert means a lot to him considering it will offer an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s culture through Hip Hop.

“We shall have a good time trying to represent Ugandan Hip Hop and culture as best as we can. I am extremely excited to be on this platform with artists from various regions, hearing what they have to say, what they have to do. It’s a great opportunity,” the rapper said.

AFK also highlighted that in this year’s edition, they bring a multidisciplinary show “Akatuuti” curated by East African Records, and the Drum Circle by Percussion Group, Nilotica Cultural Ensemble who will perfome songs from Uganda and Europe.

Kenyan producer Blinky Bill, singer and guitarist Alichief from Brunei, will also grace the stage.

To wrap up the evening, Izaya the composer from Kampala will do a superb live set.

The concert will kick off at 5PM and go until midnight. Entrance is free.

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21, every year. The day originated in France in 1982, and since then, it has been celebrated all over the world.