By Martin Kaddu

Mbale Heroes football club have returned to the FUFA Big league after a 7-0 aggregate win over Bukedea Central FC in the Eastern region football association play-off final. Akram Shafic and Emanuel Shikanga scored in the 24th and 57th minute respectively as the Eastern sleeping giants completed a double against an average Bukedea Central side on Thursday afternoon at Mbale municipal stadium. The Bakhebi (local circumcision surgeons) had walloped 5-0 away in the first leg to carry a huge advantage into the return leg.

Mbale Heroes were relegated in 2021 and lost to Jinja North in last season’s promotional play-offs in an attempt for an instant return. Club chairman Wycliffee Mwambu wants to see Mbale Heroes play in the Big league for just a season and join the StarTimes Uganda premier league. “We belong to the premier league not anywhere else,” noted Mwambu, who promised fans team reinforcement in both technical and playing staff. “We shall support the technical team with players they want. Some players are leaving but we wish to keep some of our best,” Mwambu is quoted by Wabomba sports.

Albeit guiding the two-time Stanbic Uganda Cup winners back to second tier, coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko bid farewell with a move to BUL FC eminent. “I will come back at one time but do not quarrel when I go with some of the players,” Kikomeko lightly noted.

Mbale Heroes joins Kataka FC as two sides from Mbale to play in the FUFA Big league next season and fans are already looking forward to this Bugisu derby.