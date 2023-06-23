Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, has said that he does not regret signing the cooperation agreement with the National Resistance Movement, noting that it is within his rights.

Mapenduzi who is Bardege-Layibi Division Gulu West MP made the remarks while appearing on Big Talk on Next Radio on Thursday evening.

Mapenduzi explained that the all purpose of the cooperation agreement is to associate with one another, insisting that he has not crossed to NRM.

“I am an independent and I will remain independent. We have signed an agreement to cooperate. It is not bad to cooperate. I accepted this cooperation agreement consciously and I will stick to what I believe in. I believe (this agreement) will add value in deepening and strengthening decentralisation as far as public service is concerned,” he said.

Mapenduzi who has just been appointed to chair the Public Service Committee of Parliament noted that signing the MoU with the ruling party is not the most important issue at the moment but the main concern should be service delivery.

“I don’t regret signing the memorandum of understanding with NRM and I hope they will respect their part. This MoU is about working for the people. It has nothing personal. If I am not satisfied, there is a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding which allows me to terminate it,” he said.

When asked to explain the content of the MoU, Mapenduzi indicated that he was not ready to share details of the agreement.

“If I worked together with the National Unity Platform (NUP) and you didn’t have any problem with it. Why should somebody have a problem with me working with NRM? I am not about to share the content of the MoU right now. We can do it at another time,” he said.

This week, Mapenduzi resigned from his position as Chairperson Public Accounts Committee for Local Government, which was given to him by NUP.

He immediately accepted another appointment by the NRM as Chairperson Public Service Committee.

His resignation however, stirred debate in Parliament as a section of lawmakers, especially in the Opposition wing raised concerns on how he had shifted his allegiance from opposition which appointed him PAC chair to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) side.

Mapenduzi replaced Aringa North MP, Godfrey Onzima.

Accepting the resignation of Mapenduzi, the speaker of Parliament said that, “We cannot force anybody to be where they do not want”.

Problems between NUP and Mapenduzi started in February 2022 after the legislator moved a motion for the censure of Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Francis for allegedly insulting the Speaker Among on social media.

Zaake was later censured before he challenged the MPs’ decision in court which is yet to pronounce itself on the matter.

Mapenduzi was consequently withdrawn from the committee but later re-designated albeit in vain after the Speaker asked the party to follow procedure.

On Thursday, Mapenduzi was received at the NRM headquarters by the party Secretary General Richard Todwong, who was excited to formally work with him and handed him the NRM manifesto.

He officially signed the cooperation agreement to work with the ruling NRM.