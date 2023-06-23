The Next Media CEO Executive Mentorship Program for 2023 is back. Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa held a meeting with his top managers to discuss what this year’s highly anticipated mentorship program will entail.

Following the footsteps of the 2022 cohort, the selected participants for the 2023 group will be equipped with the necessary skills and mindset to navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape.

The program aims to prepare them for leadership roles and empower them to seize new opportunities in the industry.

Mentorship programs like the CEO Executive Mentorship Program at Next Media UG offer numerous advantages for individuals and the company.

By providing talented employees with guidance, support, and opportunities for personal and professional development, these programs contribute to the growth of individuals, enabling them to reach their full potential as leaders.

The shortlisted candidates comprise a diverse mix of individuals who not only applied themselves but also received nominations from their Top Management leaders.

Additionally, several successful participants from the 2022 program progressed to the next stage.

Through its commitment to nurturing talent from within, Next Media aims to set an exemplary standard for fostering leadership growth and cultivating a culture of excellence.