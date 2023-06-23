The body of former Supreme Court judge, Stella Amoko Arach will be laid to rest at a public cemetery in Arua, the Nile Post has learnt.

The development followed a row between families on where the body of the former Supreme Court judge should be laid to rest.

Whereas the deceased’s husband, Ambassador James Idule Amoko wanted the remains laid to rest at his home in Adjumani, the late Justice Amoko’s children and other family members insisted on burying her at the ancestral grounds in Nebbi.

However, in an meeting chaired by lawyer Francis Gimara as the mediator at Ambassador Idule was represented by Raphael Baku whereas Martiall Alenyo represented the children, it was agreed that the deceased should be laid to rest at a neutral ground.

“The families have adopted a win-win spirit to resolve this matter as it is in the interest of both parties. We the representative of both families met, discussed and agreed to receive the proposal from the family of Ambassador Amoko that the late Justice Stella Amoko Arachi be buried in a neutral place namely, Arua Catholic Cathedral cemetery,” a communication from the mediator reads in part.

The row

Earlier announcements including one from the Judiciary indicated that the former Supreme Court judge was to be laid to rest in Adjumani which is the husband’s home.

However, Justice Amoko’s children protested against the move , prompting them to run to court to challenge the same.

They argued that the late should be laid to rest at her ancestral home in Nebbi.

In an application before the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala on Thursday, the deceased’s children argued that before her death, Justice Amoko said she should be buried near her late dad and aunt in Nebbi.

“She told me that if anything went wrong, she would wish that I ensure that she is taken back home in Nebbi and laid to rest near her late dad Michael Pacho and her aunt , Julia Angeyo at their ancestral home at Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality,” the deceased’s brother, Godfrey Picho said in an affidavit.

“It is in the interest of justice, equity and fairness that this court grants the order to bury Justice Stella Amoko Arachi at her ancestral burial grounds.

Earlier, the Judiciary had postponed the burial to a later date following the family row.

It however remains to be seen what happens to case in the Family Division of the High Court which has been adjourned to tomorrow, Saturday for hearing.