The brand new Renault KWID that Bell Lager is giving away under the Chief Enjoyments Officer (CEO) campaign is here and ready to be claimed by the winner.

The sporty car is the grand prize for the brand’s campaign to find the ultimate Enjoyments champion – the young person who brings the right energy and vibe to any occasion befitting Bell Lager’s purpose to let the good times flow.

The CEO campaign has advanced to the challenges stage, where 10 contestants will this week be separated into two groups of five and challenged to bring enjoyment to a randomly selected and dull environment, after which one of the groups will be eliminated and the other advances to the individual challenges.

It is from the individual challenges that the winner will be selected by a panel of judges and get to walk away with the fresh wheels, which comes with remote keyless entry and an 800 cc engine – making it very fuel-efficient and friendly to the wallet.

And for vibes on the road, it has a seven-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free phone capabilities and USB & AUX–input ports.

It also has a high ground clearance and powerful suspension system that ensure you won’t struggle with Kampala potholes.

Justin Agaba, Bell Lager’s representative said, “We believe this is the perfect reward for the person that brings the right energy of pure fun to any occasion and channels their inner Chief Enjoyments Officer vibes with the ultimate Enjoyments beer – Bell Lager.”

The brand will be taking the CEO vibes to Roast and Rhyme’s Nyam on the Nile edition in Jinja from 30th June to 2ndJuly.