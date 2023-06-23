Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has entered an agreement with Infinix to help scale up smartphone penetration in the country.

“Uganda is a youthful country and we need to increase smartphone access so that we can enable the youth to imagine the endless possibilities they can achieve once they engage in activities they love,” said David Birungi, the Public Relations Manager at Airtel Uganda .

“Having access to gadgets like smartphones and a reliable internet connection to engage in the creatives, entertainment, among other sectors will generate income for the youths and further enhance the country’s socio-economic development.”

According to the 2023 National Audience Measurement Survey Report by Ipsos, Uganda has one of the youngest and most rapidly growing populations in the world with a 3.7% population growth rate and 81% of Ugandan youths being below the age of 35.

The partnership will see Airtel Uganda together with Infinix offer offer an exclusive deal for customers purchasing the NOTE30 series.

Buyers will receive a complimentary 3GB data bundle every month for three months, enabling them to enjoy the full potential of their new device and stay connected without any limitations.

“We are excited to bring the Infinix NOTE30 series to Uganda, and we believe it will redefine the smartphone experience for our customers,” said Robin, Brand Manager at Infinix.

“Teaming up with Airtel Uganda allows us to provide our users with an exceptional offer of a free 3GB data bundle for three months, ensuring that they can fully explore the capabilities of their new smartphone.”

The function also doubled as the launch of the NOTE 30 Series by Infinix.

The smartphone includes the NOTE 30 VIP, NOTE 30 Pro, and NOTE 30 which have the brand’s hallmark charging capabilities, with an improved all-round fast charge solution that can reach up to 68W wired and 15W wirelessly.