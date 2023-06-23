Ifeyinwa Frederick, co-founder of Chuku’s – a Nigerian tapas restaurant in north London, has told the BBC it was surreal to have received an £8,000 ($10,000) grant from Beyoncé’s foundation BeyGOOD.

She co-founded the restaurant with her brother Emeka in February 2020. However, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the business struggled to stay afloat and last November the siblings launched a social media campaignaiming to get 600 bookings between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

The money given to them this week by Beyoncé means they can stay afloat.

“I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant. We’d already felt her impact when she was in town and concertgoers chose Chuku’s for their pre-gig meal, but this is a whole other level,” she said.

Emeka added that the grant “couldn’t be more welcome”.

“Every day, we’re fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday. This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.”