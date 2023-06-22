The Judiciary has issued a strongly worded statement dismissing as fake reports circulating on social media that the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo is critically sick.

The reports which have been widely shared state that Owiny Dollo, who is the Chief Justice and Uganda’s most important law official, is hospitalised abroad in critical condition.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer at the Judiciary, Jamson Karemani refuted the reports.

He noted that whereas it is true that Owiny-Dollo is out of the country receiving some medical attention, it is not correct that he is “critically ill” or “ill” at all.

“The attention of the Judiciary has been drawn to different media publications claiming that the Chief Justice is critically ill, whereas not. We therefore wish to dispel the unfounded and exaggerated reports about his health,” he said.

Karemani reassured the general public that the Chief Justice will soon return and continue serving the people of Uganda.

“Members of the public are therefore implored to stay calm and ignore the misleading publications about the Hon. Chief Justice,” he stated.

This week, the judiciary held a special session in honour of the late Supreme Court Judge, Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko.

Amoko died on Saturday at Nakasero Hospital aged 69 years. She was left with only one year to retire from the Judiciary where she had served for 26 years.

But in an unusual precedent, the Chief Justice who is the official head of the Supreme Court was nowhere to be seen at the event, yet other top judicial officers were present physically and online.

Owiny-Dollo was last seen in a public event while officiating at the launch of Mukono High Court on May 11, 2023.

However, his speech was read by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera who presided over the session.

Justice Owiny-Dollo stated that it was painful that he was unable to attend the send-off of Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko.

He described the death of Stella Arach Amoko as a big blow to the judiciary. Her death came hardly six months after the death of Justice Rubby Opio Aweri. Justice Rubby Opio Awere also sat on the Supreme Court.

The judiciary also lost Constitutional Court Judge, Kenneth Kakuru this year.