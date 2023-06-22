By Salmah Namwanje

The Central Police Station in Kampala is holding a one Monday Abdul who has been impersonating Next Media staff specifically working for NBS TV.

Abdul was arrested after he was caught red-handed trying to extort money from a Kampala businessman to “kill” a story. He is facing charges of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense.

Monday Abdul was arrested after he called city businessman Haruna Ssentongo claiming to be a journalist working with NBS Television and that he had story that was likely to tarnish his name. Abdul then solicited for money from the businessman promising not write the story relating to a possible demolition of one of the buildings belonging to the businessman.

‘‘He was called to meet Ssentongo’s representative call Karim Lukoda, on reaching there he was given 200,000 and then promised him to meet Ssentongo and get more money, Lukoda had ask CPS for security, he was immediately arrested and taken to CPS,’’ said Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

When he was interrogated and asked to identify himself, the impostor instead presented an identification card from another television station.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at Next Media Desire Derekford Mugumisa encouraged the public to always demand identification cards from people who claim to work with Next Media and desist from offering money to such individuals.

Police said Monday Abdul’s file is being processed and he will be charged with impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense in the courts of law.