The Nile Post in partnership with several prominent organisations in the creative and performance industry have come together to improve literacy in Uganda by promoting better written and spoken communication in Uganda and beyond.

In this partnership, Fasihi Magazine, an international online literary publication operating on www.fasihimag.com, Open Mic Uganda, Uganda’s largest spoken word platform, Poet’s Association of Uganda, which is Uganda’s principal poetry forum, Nyungu Yamawe Forest Park, a top recreational retreat found in Kitukutwe, Kampala, along with entrepreneur Isaac Kaizen have joined The Nile Post in curating a Written and Spoken Masterclass.

The course is five weeks long, beginning on July 15th and ending on August 19th 2023, and will be conducted by a brilliant array of instructors led by Prof. Ampat Koshy from India.

Prof. Koshy is a poet published in many journals. He has 35 books to his credit with his name on the cover as poet, fiction writer, literary critic and theoretician, editor, and anthology maker. He is presently Assistant Professor in the English Department of Mount Carmel College, Autonomous, Bengaluru.

His fellow instructors include Ernest Bazanye, a Nile Post columnist and celebrated veteran Ugandan writer, Maritza who is a media personality and exceptional spoken word poet, Andrew Mugyema, one of the founders of NTV Uganda and a social and innovator entrepreneur and Parvathy Salil who studies under a PhD scholarship program in English Studies at Teesside University, United Kingdom, and has written two books.

The course, which will cost shillings 250,000, will cover creative writing. This pertains to elements of fiction, poetry, drama, storytelling (voice, dialogue, structure, character development/sketches and plot), theme building, use of imagery and symbolism.

And also genre writing, this involves genres such as fantasy, science fiction, horror, romance, mystery and historical fiction.

Editing and Revision will also be a course module to help learners identify and correct common errors in grammar, spelling, punctuation and style to improve clarity, coherence and flow.

The course also has a performance poetry/spoken word artistry module, which will be conducted by Maritza. It will tackle percussion, repetition, and rhyme to find pacing in voice, style, gesture and stage presence.

And it will also include technical writing, which involves how to write statements of purpose for scholarship applications, academic research proposals, press releases, product descriptions, business proposals, white papers, reports, instructional manuals, handbooks and briefs.

The Nile Post and her partners, through this course, seek to extend the frontier of creativity in communication with a view to making Uganda’s creative industry as big as Nigeria’s in terms of reach, profits and remuneration, innovation and socio-economic development.