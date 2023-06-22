South African comedian and author Trevor Noah has announced he will be launching a weekly podcast on Spotify later this year – one of the world’s most popular podcasting platforms.

Noah said that the format of the podcast will include “meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people”.

The news was revealed during a conversation between Noah and Spotify boss Daniel Ek at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

It comes six months after Noah filmed his final episode of The Daily Show, where he rose to fame in the US.

Since then, he has been involved in several projects, including hosting Amazon’s first South African original LOL: Last One Laughing, a game show featuring 10 famous South African comedians.

He will also be doing a live tour in South Africa between August and September.