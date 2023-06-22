The marine rescue teams from the joint security agencies have discovered the container wreckage of the truck that veered off Karuma bridge in Kiryandongo district.

The container was discovered on the banks of River Nile towards towards Pakwach district.

The container is loaded with yet to be identified cargo but this website has established the it was loaded from Sabagifco limited in Namanve industrial park.

However, the teams are still searching for the tractor head number UAT 113F that was transporting this container to South Sudan.

Reports indicate that to pull out this heavy wreckage, it requires a Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift chopper.

It is said that the last time this type of chopper appeared in Uganda was during Bill Clinton’s visit to Uganda.

The driver who died in this accident has been identified as James Tumusiime together with his yet to be identified turnman.