The Vice President Jessica Alupo has challenged the leaders of Busoga to encourage the PDM Sacco’s especially those in rural countryside to take advantage of the modern Digi Truck facility to acquire knowledge, entrepreneurship skills and fight poverty within the region.

Alupo made the remarks while presiding over the pass out of 480 graduands who have undergone training under Huawei Digi Truck ICT training project in basic ICT entrepreneurship skills from the Busoga region.

The Vice President Jessica Alupo commended the government of China for supporting the innovation and encouraged young people especially school going pupils and students to love and embrace ICT as a core subject of study. She also encouraged PDM Sacco’s especially those in rural countryside to take advantage of the modern Digi Truck facility to acquire knowledge and entrepreneurship skills.

“Recently while participating in the Parish Development Model (PDM) launch activities, I learnt that some of the PDM SACCO staff need ICT capacity building to match the national and global operating standards of modern SACCOs that are powered by ICT,” she said.

Alupo also commended the 1st deputy prime minister Rt Hon Alitwala Kadaga and the Busoga consortium government of China for supporting the innovation and encouraged young people especially school going pupils and students to love and embrace ICT as a core subject of study.

‘I thank my colleague the 1st deputy prime minister Rt hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and the Busoga consortium for development for this and other initiatives that spue digital creativity and development especially amongst the youth’ Alupo said.

Alupo also asked the Busoga leaders to encourage PDM Sacco’s especially those in rural countryside to take advantage of the modern Digi Truck facility to acquire knowledge and entrepreneurship skills while will help in the fight against poverty in the region.

The first deputy prime minister of Uganda and minister for East African affairs Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga challenged people in Busoga and Uganda as a whole to develop an inclusive mindset shift that not only target local consumers but also regional or even global product consumers.

Kadaga says that this trend can be achieved through enhancement of ICT for business production, marketing and advertising since ICT has globally demonstrated to be a very important function of business productivity due to its role in digitalizing, innovation, education, efficiency and market access.

The minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda Fan Xuecheng thanked the government of Uganda for creating an enabling environment for foreign investors including Huawei to join hands in making their contribution to the social and economic transformation of Uganda, especially in the sectors of infrastructure, ICT and education.

Xuecheng thanked the government through the Ministries of ICT and that of Education for making the tech company’s work in Uganda easier through providing an enabling environment and maintain a very good investment climate.

“In this new era of digital, Chaina looks forward to accelerate scientific and technological innovation among Ugandan Youth; invest in knowledge innovation and talent development to bridge the gap between schools and enterprises. Huawei through its ‘Training’ initiatives aligns school majors and industry sectors, course content and professional qualifications, teaching structures and production processes, and talent development and employment,” Xuecheng said.

The function was attended by the 1ts deputy prime minister, a delegation from Huawei technologies Uganda limited, China Embassy in Uganda, officials from the ministry of gender, Busoga consortium leadership, political leaders in Busoga sub region, among others.