Three people have been rescued and two militants killed after an operation to free those abducted by suspected rebels, following an attack on a school in Uganda’s Kasese district last week that killed at least 42 people.

It is thought that eight people were kidnapped during the assault.

Ugandan army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has told the BBC that two boys and a woman were rescued in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The soldiers ambushed the rebels and killed two of them and took their weapons,” he said.

Meanwhile, a family who lost loved ones in Friday’s attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe town by suspected rebels says they are relieved that 20 suspects have been arrested.

“It’s good news… However, I would like to go there to see for myself who these people really are,” said Onesmus Kimadi Hurubana, who lost his son, security guard Elphanas Mbusa, and his grandson, pupil Elton Masereka.

Among those arrested on suspicion of assisting Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants in the attack are the school’s headteacher and director, who are yet to comment on their detention.

The late Mr Mbusa’s wife, Biira Slivia, is in agony as her son Brian has not been found, explaining: “They took my blood sample to do the DNA test but I’ve not heard back from them. We shall wait for what the government will tell us.”

Ms Slivia says the family received 10m Ugandan shillings ($2,700; £2,100) to cater for the burial expenses of their two relatives.

The BBC learnt that a girl who was in a critical condition at the intensive care unit at Bwera General Hospital has died. A surgeon had advised that she could not be moved because of a severe head injury from being hit with a hammer by the attackers.

Residents of Mpondwe say they still feel unsafe and want more security personnel to be deployed to the area. Businesses have reopened but many are closing earlier than usual as traders fear another assault from suspected militants.

“Customers are still very few. We’re really keeping time and when it’s time to go home, we go home,” says Farida Birungi who has a food business.

