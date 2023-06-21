Operatives from the Police Directorate of Crime Intelligence have arrested a 25 year old shop attendant who posted a video on social media bragging about being an ADF member.

In the aftermath of the Friday night attack on Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe that left at least 40 students dead, a man took to Tik Tok to post a video in which he claimed to have taken part in the terror attack.

“We killed 70 people even though you are announcing the wrong numbers,” he said.

He also claimed to have been part of the twin blasts in Kampala at CPS and Parliamentary Avenue in November 2021, and that they were planning more attacks.

The video went viral on social media.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, operatives from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence together with the Police from Lugazi tracked down Resto Kalenzi, a 25-year-old shop attendant and a resident of Namengo village in Lugazi Municipality was arrested and detained at Lugazi Central Police Station.

“The investigation into his alleged participation in the attack is currently underway. The Lugazi Police, in coordination with relevant authorities, will conduct a thorough examination of all evidence and gather further information. We assure the public that we are committed to bringing all individuals involved in acts of terrorism and violence to justice,” Hellen Butoto, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ssezibwa region said in a statement.

“ We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that could aid in the ongoing investigation.”

The arrest of the 25-year-old shop keeper has been hailed by several members of the public, especially those who watched the video as Kalenzi made reckless statements that many believe were aimed at ensuring he trends on social media.