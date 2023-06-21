The Uganda Police Force and Judiciary have been ranked the least trusted institutions in Uganda.

This is in regard to upholding the rule of law and supporting the exercise of civil liberties.

This was revealed in the new civic space index report 2022 which indicated that 73% of citizens interviewed feel Uganda is not heading in the right direction when it comes to providing for civic rights.

However, there was a slight improvement in the rankings, compared with the last report of 2021, which had 73.3% of the respondents saying the country was moving in the wrong direction.

The report was released by the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda(NCHRD-U).

The 3-year USAID/Uganda Rights and Justice Activity (RAJA) activity which commenced on September 1, 2020, sought to ensure that citizens know, use, and shape the law to exercise their civil and political rights in a safe and secure manner.

In the new report, citizens expressed concern that Uganda seemed to be headed in the wrong direction while 15% of respondents said the country was headed in the right direction.

Concerned perceptions were attributed to the presence and use of repressive laws such as the Anti LGBTQI law and police brutality.

The report highlighted that freedom of information and expression, rights of assembly and association, and human rights/rule of law were also restricted. This gave a conclusion that generally the civic space in Uganda is restricted.

“Human rights/rule of law was rated as the most violated right among the civic space dimensions with 88.9% of respondents ranking it high among all five civic space dimensions. This was followed by rights to information and freedom of expression another dimension that 75. 4% of the respondents chose because of the way the media institutions were being stifled,” the report showed.

According to the report, the right to assembly and association was rated as the third most violated rights at 67 2%.

However, according to the report, the space for the exercise of civil liberties mainly around women’s rights and their participation in civic matters was rated as the freest in the country.

“The survey showed that 73.3% of respondents agreed that women have access to civil rights to some extent,” the report indicated.

The Executive Director, NCHRD-U, Robert Kirenga, said the report bears witness to legal attempts to suppress dissenting voices and silence political opposition through laws such as the recently ascended Computer Misuse Act (2022) and Public Order Management Act (2013) which criminalise some internet activities despite concerns that the law could curtail online freedom of expression.

He urged the various pillars of government to listen to the citizens and review and amend the restrictive provisions on several legal instruments that curtail civic space and replace them with more enabling provisions that are in tandem with international standards and norms

“We believe that an enabling civic space allows individuals and groups to contribute to policy-making that affects their lives, including by: accessing information, engaging in dialogue, expressing dissent or disagreement, and joining together to express their views,” he said.

Kirenga expressed concern that hundreds of Uganda’s governance and human rights NGOs are on the verge of closure because the country’s donor basket funding scheme Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) was forced to wind down its operation in Uganda.

Richard Nelson, the Mission Director at USAID said the degradation of human rights can be caused by numerous factors, including overreliance on the security apparatus in a state to enforce the personal interests of those in power.

“All citizens deserve to live in a society in which their basic rights are protected, where they can express themselves, their beliefs, and their opinions. All citizens should live in an environment where they are empowered to participate in democratic processes that shape their future,” he said.

He noted that citizens need an organised way to communicate with their democratically elected leaders. This can be through personal engagement, but is often more effective as a like-minded group.

“Through our Rights and Justice Activity, USAID strengthens local civil society groups to advocate for human rights. We help ensure that Ugandan citizens understand and exercise their civil and political rights in a safe, secure manner,” he said.