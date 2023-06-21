The Police Crime Intelligence Directorate has made a breakthrough into investigations surrounding the killing of a police officer during a chase of armed thugs who had robbed a mobile money point and soda depot in Kassanda on Monday.

According to the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, following the incident, the Crime Intelligence Directorate operatives together with the Flying Squad Unit tracked the suspects leading to the arrest of two .

“In the operation, four suspects have been arrested and the motor vehicle which they have been using in the robberies also recovered. We have since established from our analysis interrogations and critical examination of the different scenes that the recovered gun was the same one used in different robberies recently by this racket,” Namaye said.

She said that recovered from the gang is an AK 47 riffle which was grabbed from a police officer of Nsangi Division on May , 29 2023 was recovered.

The deputy police spokesperson explained that on the fateful day,as the police officer disembarked from a boda boda near the division headquarters check point at Nsangi, criminals ridding on motorcycles arrived, grabbed the weapon and sped off.

“Since then, the police has registered four mobile money incidents, including attempted murder by shooting of one of the victims who tried to make an alarm.”

She said further investigations are still ongoing in a bid to bring robbers targeting mobile money dealers to book.

The development comes on the backdrop of a warning by police of increased cases of mobile money robberies around the country.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said several mobile money robberies have been registered in several parts of the country in the new wave of robberies.