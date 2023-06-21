By Sam Mayanja

Property known as freehold title Plots 219 and M26 on which sits the State House has never been Kabaka’s land.

The Buganda Land Board of 1963 onto which Plot M19 and M26 were registered as freehold title was a Constitutional body within the provisions of the 1962 Constitution.

The land grabbing bonanza in Article 15 of the 1900 Buganda Agreement allotted half of the land in Buganda to chiefs and notables as their private property in perpetuity and the rest of the land became crown land.

Section 2 of the 1908 Land Law stated that mailo conferred upon the owner the right to sale, to give away as a gift or to will the mailo as he so wished. On the other hand Section 6 created “official mailo” to be held by a chief for all the time he would hold his chieftainship.

Section 2 (b) clarified Kabaka’s 1900 Agreement 350 square miles to be official mailo.

The Buganda Agreement (Allotment and Survey) Law of 1913 distinguished private mailo of chiefs, whereas the Official Estates Ordinance of 1919 described the ownership of the official mailo.

Section 3 (1) explains that the Act extended to Toro Agreement, 1900, and the Ankole Agreement, 1901, “and

the holder would be a corporation sole by the name of the office of which he is for the time being the holder”.

It is clear therefore that official mailo was never owned by traditional rulers as individuals and therefore could not have been confiscated from them, otherwise the abamasaza would also come up to claim restitution since their holding was covered under the Official Estates.

The mailo allotted to Traditional Rulers in the 1900 agreement and as defined in the 1908 Land Law and in the Buganda Agreement (Allotment and Survey) Law of 1913, was never confiscated by the state in the 1967 constitution.

On the contrary it was preserved under Article 126 (1) of that constitution and currently is protected under Article 237 (3) (c) of the 1995 constitution.

The 1962 constitution stated in Article 118 (8) that “the Land Board of a federal State or of a District shall hold and manage, for the benefit of the people of the State or District, any land vested in it by any law”.

Under sections 11-16 of, the 1962 Public Lands Act, it vested crown lands in Buganda into the Buganda Land Board in freehold.

The Act also vested crown land in other parts of Uganda in District Boards. The crown land in Buganda was stated as freehold to distinguish it from official mailo then under the Official Estates Act.

In an attempt to operationalize the Traditional Rulers (Restitution of Assets and Properties) Act of 1993, an MOU

was signed between the Buganda Traditional or Cultural Leadership and the Government of Uganda in which it was “mutually agreed that H.E. the President shall set up a team to ensure implementation of this agreement”.

However before the team would be put in place, the Buganda Cultural or Traditional leadership had already by the end of 2014, obtained a total of 312 certificates of titles.

If as had been agreed, the team had been set up, five things would have happened. Firstly there would have been a verification as to the legal ownership.

Secondly the rights accrued to individuals currently occupying the subject land since the changes of 1967 constitution would have been ascertained, compensation or other settlement proposals would be put in place.

Thirdly properties identified as deserving restoration would have been surveyed. Fourthly the Traditional

Rulers (Restitution of Assets and Properties) Act 1993 would have had to be amended pursuant to Article 274 (1) of the constitution.

Fifthly under Article 246 (3) (a) of the constitution a Public Trust would have been incorporated to which the

properties would have been transferred.

The properties claimed to be owned by Buganda Traditional or Cultural leadership include Plots M19 and M26 which is currently occupied by national Water Sewerage Corporation and State House.

The features of the above titles are freehold first registered in the names of Buganda Land Board on 28 May

1963. It was converted from crown land to freehold and placed under Buganda Land Board administering it from 1962 to 1967when the federal unit of administration ceased to exist.

According to HCT-01-CV-CA 002 of 2015 Private Sector Development and Consultancy Centre Ltd Vs- the Omukama of Tooro, the Court observed that “Kingdoms as Kingdoms in themselves are non-existent and thus lack legal capacity”.

Therefore, Plots M19 and M26 being claimed by Kabaka are freehold title, and was crown land and thus people’s public land vested in the Buganda Land Board by the 1962 Constitution and the Public Lands Act of 1962. It has never been Kabaka’s land.

The current Buganda Land Board Limited, is a private company with one shareholder. As always, the word “limited” is conveniently left out to conceal its legal status as a private company which cannot hold and administer people’s public land constitutionally.

Dr. Sam Mayanja

Minister of State for Lands

[email protected]

www.kaa.co.ug