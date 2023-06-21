In an exciting development aimed at promoting financial literacy and safeguarding digital money, the Next Media team, led by Group CEO Kin Kariisa, recently met with the Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Uganda Deposit Protection Fund.

The discussions revolved around exploring a possible partnership between the two entities to amplify their respective missions. This collaboration seeks to enhance public awareness of the Deposit Protection Fund’s role in ensuring the safety of depositors’ funds and aligns with Next Media’s Beera Steady campaign.

The Uganda Deposit Protection Fund is a government agency tasked with providing deposit insurance to depositors in Ugandan banks and deposit-taking microfinance institutions. Its primary objective is to build trust and confidence in the financial sector by guaranteeing the security of depositors’ funds. Through this partnership, Next Media aims to leverage its vast media platforms to disseminate information about the Deposit Protection Fund’s crucial role to the masses.

During the meeting, one of the key areas of discussion was the potential alignment between the Beera Steady campaign and the work of the Uganda Deposit Protection Fund. The Beera Steady campaign promotes financial literacy among Ugandans and raises awareness about safeguarding digital money from online fraudsters.

Given the Deposit Protection Fund’s role in ensuring the safety of deposited funds, this partnership holds great potential in educating the public about the importance of financial literacy and trusting the system.

Together, these two entities aim to empower Ugandans with knowledge and ensure the safety of their hard-earned funds, contributing to a more financially literate and secure society.