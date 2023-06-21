There was a shock in Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Bardege-Layibi Division, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi resigned from a position in parliament given to him by the National Unity Platform (NUP) and just moments later was appointed to a new position by the National Resistance Movement, which he accepted.

Mapenduzi earlier resigned from his position as Chairperson Public Accounts Committee for Local Government, which was given to him by NUP. He immediately accepted another appointed by the NRM as Chairperson Public Service Committee.

Accepting the resignation of Mapenduzi, the speaker of Parliament said that “We can not force anybody to be where they do not want”.

However, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda objected to the decisions, saying that it is not possible for Mapenduzi to just switch allegiance until his last year in Parliament.

“A member cannot be with the opposition today and tomorrow with the NRM, you can only change affiliation during the final year. He (Mapenduzi) was here working with us, now he is being read the other side,” Ssemujju argued.

However, Mapenduzi, an independent Member of Parliament said he executed his part as a Member of Parliament and it has nothing to do with political parties.

“When I was appointed by the NUP there was no problem, now that the NRM has appointed me, there is something wrong? This is nothing personal, it is about what our role entails as MPs. I thank NUP for giving me the assignment, it had nothing to do with NUP but my personal accomplishments,” he said.

Problems between NUP and Mapenduzi started last year after the legislator moved a motion for the censure of Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Francis. He was withdrawn from the committee but later re-designated albeit in vain after the Speaker asked the party to follow procedure.