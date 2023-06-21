The Chief Magistrates court at Mengo has remanded to Luzira for six months, Bunyangabu Member of Parliament, Davis Kamukama to prison over a shs69.1 million debt.

The Nile Post has learnt that in 2021, Kamukama, borrowed shs29 million from Dahu Investments Limited but because he failed to pay, the loan accumulated up to shs69 million and last week he was asked to at least pay shs10 million and pay the balance in installments but failed to mobilise the funds.

He was however arrested and taken to court in Mengo where he was sent to Luzira.

“You are hereby commanded to receive Davis Kamukama into civil prison and keep him imprisoned therein for a period not exceeding six months or until the said order shall sooner be fully satisfied,” the Mengo Chief Magistrate, Sharon Nuwaha directed.

Davis Kamukama who trounced former Defence Minister, Adolf Mwesigye in the 2021 general election was arrested from his apartment by bailiffs of Mutesasira Auctioneers.

Previous cases

Previously, several Members of Parliament have been sent to jail over debts, most of them acquired to finance their elections.

In 2020, the High Court in Lira sent to prison for six months, former MP aspirant, Isaac Apenyo for defaulting payment of shs86.6 to Ajuri County MP, Hamson Obua.

In 2020,former Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Apollo Kantinti, was sent to Luzira civil prison over a Shs 260 million bank loan.