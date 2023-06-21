Organisations in the private, public and non-profit sectors have been urged to adopt global financial reporting.

This will help in promoting transparency, integrity and accountability in corporate reporting.

The remarks were made as the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Uganda (ICPAU) in partnership with the Vision Group announced the 13 edition of the Financial Reporting (FIRE) Awards.

Organisations in the private, public and non-profit sectors participate by submission of their annual reports for the year under review.

The best performers are rewarded based on their level of compliance with international financial reporting standards.

According to the organisers, the overall aim of the awards is to enhance the quality of financial and business reporting in Uganda by encouraging the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards as well as other best practices in reporting.

This year’s FiRe Awards will be held on November 1, 2023 under the theme Environment, Social and Governance(ESG) Agenda: Reporting as Brand Storytelling.

FiRe Awards this year will not only encourage effective communication of financial and business information but will also create public awareness on the roles that are being played by the different organisations under the Environment, Social and Governance(ESG) Agenda.

Derrick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer at ICPAU, said the growing multidimensional corporate stakeholdership calls for organisations to adopt a deliberate approach to embracing the diverse needs of their stakeholders.

“The 2023 FiRe Awards theme seeks to give organisations a chance to tell their story and how they have embraced ESG as a way of recognising the diverse reporting interests of their stakeholders,” said Nkajja.

Every organisation that participates in these awards benefits by receiving free feedback on the extent of their compliance with the relevant applicable financial and corporate reporting frameworks.

He called upon participants from the different sectors to take part in the awards as a means of improving Corporate reporting among organisations and the country at large.

The participating organisations will be required to submit their annual reports for any period ending 2022.

These are documents which contain the full audited annual financial statements together with information which enables an understanding of the nature, objectives, performance and achievements of an organisation. For the past twelve years, the awards have attracted over 935 organisations.

Stephen Ineget, the Chairman, Financial Reporting Awards Committee said their key objectives this year is to ensure effective communication of financial and business information.

He said this can be done by the companies showcasing the best practices in financial reporting.

“We are looking at various categories that will help us evaluate whether companies are running in accordance to best practices. We are focusing on those reports which do not only focus on financial reporting but also embrace the current issues,” he said.

Dickson Ssembuya, Director of Research and Market Development at CMI, thanked the companies that are prioritising the issues of ESG, adding that they cannot run away from it.

“The earlier Ugandans companies adopt ESG, the earlier the chances of being able to access marketing and financing gaps. You are only deployed where you have high ESG scope,” he said.

FiRe Awards were introduced in 2011 with the overall aim of promoting best practices in financial reporting in complying with international financial reporting standards.