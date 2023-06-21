The alleged mastermind of last year’s attempted coup in The Gambia, Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera has denied wrongdoing.

He is standing trial alongside two other soldiers and a police officer for plotting to overthrow the government of Adama Barrow in December.

Lance Corp Fadera and his co-accused are facing charges of treason, concealment of treason and mutiny.

He told the court that he had not planned to overthrow the government or instigated any of his colleagues to stage a mutiny.

The junior naval officer also denied the prosecutor’s claim that he was unhappy his application for promotion was rejected on two occasions after obtaining a university degree but admitted applying for promotion.

He also denied discussing with a state witness, Saikou Gassama, to take him to a marabout (spiritual guide) in Mauritania and subsequently make him the head of intelligence if the coup succeeded.

