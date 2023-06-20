Police in Kampala issued an alert on Tuesday about a new trick used by thieves to steal mobile phones from unsuspecting victims.

The law enforcement body revealed that the new trick involves kidnapping and using children as bait.

In a statement by spokesperson Fred Enanga, this new wave of criminality has become common in Kampala especially Rubaga division.

According to him, this follows an investigation by the territorial police in Nateete into circumstances under which, a one Mohammed Sseginuja , a 6 year old, male juvenile and son to a one Sarah Nassazi, aged 22 was kidnapped from Mutundwe-Mbawo zone in Rubaga division, Kampala district.

He said that facts gathered indicate that the victim was lured by a male stranger, who offered to go and buy for him a bicycle, as birthday gift at the nearest shop and that’s how he disappeared.

“An immediate search was conducted in the neighbourhood but all in vain and the matter reported to police. The victim was later abandoned with a boda boda rider at Kisenyi, from whom the stranger had borrowed a phone in order to make a phone call. He disappeared with it and abandoned the victim with the boda boda rider,” Enanga said.

The area police recovered the victim and re-united him with his parents.

“The new trick is becoming common in Rubaga division and we would like to caution members of the public, to desist from handing over their mobile phones, wherever, a person approaches them with a young child. We further encourage them, to interview the victim and find out, if they are related to the person with them or not,” Enanga added.

In this very instance, police noted that the bodaboda rider remained with the child, not knowing that he was a kidnap victim.