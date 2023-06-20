A police officer has been shot dead after mobile money robbers opened fire during a chase in Kassanda district.

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala, the incident happened on Monday evening at around 5pm at Kyakitanga Village, Manyogaseka Subcounty, Kassanda District when three armed assailants entered a mobile money shop which also doubled as a soda depot in Mubende district where they stole several items and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“Upon receiving this information, our officers, led by the Officer in Charge of Kiganda Police Station, immediately initiated pursuit of the suspects with the aim of apprehending them,” Kawala said.

She explained that during the chase, the suspects shot and injured Corporal Joseph Olaya.

He later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Mubende regional referral hospital.

The suspects also took CPL Oloya’s magazine but left the firearm behind. Our teams, including Crime Intelligence and CID specialists, under the leadership of the District Police Commander of Kassanda, have visited the crime scene. We have recorded relevant statements to aid the investigations,” Kawala said.

She noted that a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle registration number UDX 755C, belonging to the suspects has been recovered from the scene.

“ We want to assure the public that our task teams are fully committed and actively working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this incident.”