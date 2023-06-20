Kin Kariisa, Group CEO of Next Media, is delighted to announce that the group is considering a partnership with Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) after a productive meeting with its ED Dr. Ezra Muhumuza Rubanda.

The meeting, at Next Media Park, was about laying a foundation for a promising collaboration to uplift the local manufacturing industry through powerful marketing strategies.

Kariisa expressed his excitement at the potential collaboration, highlighting the shared vision of leveraging Next Media’s platforms to support the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU) agenda and bolster the growth of local manufacturers.

“Our purpose at Next Media is to ‘Inform to Transform,’ and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that ethos,” Kariisa stated. “We believe that the manufacturing sector plays a pivotal role in the development of our nation, and we are committed to using our media platforms to help drive its success.”

The meeting between Next Media and UMA was characterised by engaging discussions on how to supercharge the businesses of association members through effective marketing strategies. Both parties recognized the immense potential of leveraging Next Media’s reach and influence to impact the manufacturing sector positively.

By partnering with UMA, Next Media aims to provide a platform for manufacturers to showcase their products and services to a broader audience, both domestically and internationally.

This collaboration will enable local manufacturers to expand their market reach, build brand visibility, and strengthen their business operations.

“We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead,” Kariisa said.

In addition to providing marketing support, Next Media aims to raise awareness about the importance of buying locally-produced goods and services. By championing the BUBU agenda, the partnership will encourage consumers to support local manufacturers, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the sector.

As Next Media continues to prioritize its mission of informing to transform Uganda, this partnership is a testament to the organization’s commitment to supporting key industries and promoting sustainable economic growth.