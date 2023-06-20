Moses Lukanga, Head of Call Center at MTN Uganda, recently appeared on the Salam TV morning show to address the growing concerns of online fraud and to urge MTN Uganda’s customers to take necessary measures to safeguard their digital money.

In an effort to combat the rising cases of online fraud, MTN Uganda has launched a comprehensive sensitization campaign across various platforms under the Beera Steady-Be Better campaign. With the increasing reliance on digital financial services, it has become imperative for customers to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their financial assets.

Lukanga emphasised the importance of educating customers about the risks associated with online fraud and the measures they can take to protect themselves. Through the campaign, MTN Uganda aims to create awareness about common fraud tactics and provide guidance on safe online practices.

“We are using every platform available to engage our customers and raise awareness about online fraud,” Lukanga stated. “Our goal is to empower our customers with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their digital money.”

In addition, Lukanga highlighted the importance of strong passwords and the need to change them regularly. He advised customers to avoid using easily guessable information like birthdays or names. He encouraged using a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters to create complex passwords.

MTN Uganda has also implemented enhanced security features and measures to protect its customers’ financial transactions. These include two-factor authentication, secure encryption protocols, and constant monitoring of suspicious activities.

“We have invested heavily in our security systems to ensure the safety of our customers’ digital money,” Lukanga assured viewers. “However, it is equally important for customers to be proactive and take personal responsibility for their online security.”

Lukanga concluded by emphasizing the need for a collective effort to combat online fraud. He urged customers to stay informed, remain vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious activities to MTN Uganda’s support channels.