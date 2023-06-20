The Uganda Tourism Board(UTB) a government body mandated to promote and popularize Uganda as a tourist destination has allayed tourists’ fears following the Friday night attack on Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe by ADF rebels.

In a statement on Tuesday, UTB described the attack as one of the isolated incidents to have ever happened.

“Such incidents are very isolated. The Ministry of Defense has indicated that Kasese district and the entire Rwenzori sub- region is secure, calm and peaceful. The tourists to Uganda are safe,” UTB said.

They asked travelers to Uganda not to be deterred by the incident which happened many kilometres away from the nearby tourist attractions.

“Uganda has stunning landscapes, rich cultural

heritage and diverse wildlife. By continuing to support Uganda’s tourism industry, visitors can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and demonstrate solidarity with Ugandan people,” UTB said.

“By choosing to visit Uganda, travelers can showcase their unwavering spirit, experience the country’s natural beauty and celebrate its remarkable attributes.”

UTB said Uganda’s renowned national parks, such as Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Kidepo National Park, Queen Elizabeth, offer extraordinary opportunities to encounter endangered mountain gorillas, lions, birds and countless other species in their natural habitats.

The Friday night attack happened at Lhubirira Secondary School in Mpondwe which is over 40 kilometres away from the nearest tourist attractions.

President Museveni on Sunday said government is in control of the situation noting that the UPDF is to send more troops into DRC to pursue the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who are responsible for the attack.

Museveni said with the latest attack, there is no reason why Uganda’s army should not finish off the ADF for good.

The State Minister for ICT and information, Godfrey Kabbyanga on Monday said business has returned to normal, especially at the border between Uganda and DRC following the attack.

He reiterated that security is in control of the situation.