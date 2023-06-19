Uganda Airlines has flown at least 250 Muslim pilgrims to Mecca, making this an historic Muslim pilgrim carriage.

Officials said the operation of this pilgrimage flight is a milestone for the national carrier, being the first Ugandan carrier in over 40 years to perform this holy operation.

It is also a momentous occasion for pilgrims who will be performing this holy journey using their national carrier.

This historic moment was witnessed by different officials including the Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama, Minister of works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, Fred Bamwesigye, among others waving at these Muslim pilgrims at Entebbe airport.

This year, a total of 500 Muslims from across Uganda will be transported by Uganda Airlines aboard the Airbus A330, with the first flight from Entebbe to Jeddah.

Gen. Katumba Wamala said this was a landmark and the Muslim community will be happy that they will be able to make the pilgrimage to Mecca using the national carrier.

“While in transit, the pilgrims are able to communicate in the local language because our attendants can speak the local language. What has been happening is that our pilgrims to Mecca have been using transit routes. This is an opportunity to travel directly,” he said.

Nakadama requested the pilgrims to also pray for the country and the president and the entire population.

“I want to thank the Ministry of Works and Transport for giving us Uganda Airlines to take our first batch of pilgrims to Mecca. I want to thank all those who have supported us as Uganda in promoting Uganda Airlines,” she said.

Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam where every Muslim if they are able, is supposed to go to Mecca.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah (Oath to Allah & Muhammad PBUH), Salat (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving) and Sawm (Ramadhan fasting). Hajj, the 5th pillar, is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca (Saudi Arabia) that every adult Muslim who is physically and financially able must make at least once in their lifetime.

It is one of the most significant religious journeys for Muslims worldwide, gathering millions of Muslims from all over the World in Mecca and Medina to perform holy rituals and seek spiritual fulfilment.

The return flights will be operated from Medina to Entebbe in July 2023, according to the officials from the airlines.

Uganda Airlines is Uganda’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier that started in 2019. It provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets.