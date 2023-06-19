The Electoral Commission(EC) has today commenced nominations of candidates contesting in the by-election of the Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District.

Voting will take place July 6 202, according to the commission.

In a statement, EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya said the nominations will be conducted at Oyam District Council Hall in Oyam Town Council, starting at 9am and ending at 5pm.

Aspiring candidates will be required to fulfil all the requirements for nomination for Member of Parliament.

So far, six aspirants have booked a date and time for nomination as candidate for Member of Parliament, and are expected to return their nomination forms for verification during this two-days exercise:

These include; Amolo Queen Dorothy (Independent), Apio Otuko Eunice (UPC), Engola Okello Samuel (NRM), Okello Daniel (NUP), Okello Freddy Newton (FDC) and Omodo Willy Kagere (Independent)

Bukenya said the nomination exercise will end on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

“Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 22nd June to Tuesday 4th July 2023,” he said.

He stated that polling and counting of results for by-election of the Directly-elected Member of Parliament will be conducted on July 6 2023, at all the167 polling stations in Oyam County North Constituency, Oyam District.

The Oyam County North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP, Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola on May 2, 2023. He was shot dead by his bodyguard.