Our dear, Chess friends

With deep sorrow Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) announces the sadden death of Rtd. Col. Jack Muchunguzi. Today we honor and eulogize a remarkable individual, Jack Muchunguzi, who left us yesterday. This news came as a shock and we did not want to accept the fact until it was confirmed to be true by our Chess Patron Dr. Patrick Bitature. As we reflect on his life, let us celebrate his indomitable spirit as a national hero, his unwavering dedication to chess, and his invaluable contributions to Uganda.

Jack Muchunguzi was more than just a man; he was an icon, a beacon of strength, and a true patriot. He played an instrumental role in the formation of the National Resistance Army (NRA), fighting for the freedom and liberation of Uganda. His commitment and bravery during those challenging times earned him the status of an original 27 army hero. Today, we salute his remarkable service to our nation, as he stood tall in the face of adversity and played an integral part in shaping Uganda’s history.

Today we pay our respects and bid farewell to a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on the world of chess and whose courageous spirit will forever be remembered. Jack Muchunguzi, is a true hero, both on and off the chessboard.

Colonel Jack Muchunguzi was not only a distinguished war hero but also a passionate advocate for the game of chess in Uganda. As one of the original 27 members of the National Resistance Army (NRA), he demonstrated unwavering bravery and commitment during his military service. His dedication and courage in defending his nation’s freedom serve as an inspiration to us all.

Beyond his military achievements, Colonel Muchunguzi made significant contributions to the development of chess in Uganda. He served as the Vice President of the Federation and played a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and promoting the game across the country. Through the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) chess club in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he provided support and guidance to aspiring chess players, fostering a thriving chess community. He played for the URA chess club and inspired chess players who later rose to dominate east African chess for over a decade. These included; Steven Opio, FM steven Kawuma, FM Moses Kawuma, Wanderema Iganatius, Former national champion Isaac Munanira, Former national Champion Grace Daniel Nsubuga etc

One of Colonel Muchunguzi’s notable contributions was his involvement in the NRM chess tournament, which became one of the most prominent chess events in East Africa during the late 1990s and early 2000s. This tournament attracted chess enthusiasts from all over the region, igniting a passion for the game and propelling its growth. Colonel Muchunguzi’s vision and dedication were instrumental in the success of this event.

Moreover, he served as the chairman of an interim committee during a transitional period in the mid-2000s. His leadership and guidance played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition between federation heads, safeguarding the unity and progress of Ugandan chess. He cemented and promoted governance in Ugandan chess.

Colonel Muchunguzi was not only a chess administrator but also an exceptional player known for his aggressive style. He often played at Slow Boat, Kampala Club and Lugogo chess clubs. His bold moves and strategic brilliance inspired numerous young chess enthusiasts, many of whom went on to become chess masters and represented Uganda at international events such as the Olympiads. His passion and skill reverberated through the minds of those he mentored, leaving a lasting impact on the sport in Uganda.

Just two months ago, Colonel Muchunguzi met with Eng. Mwaka Emmanuel, the UCF President, at his office in Bugoolobi. During their meeting, he appeared healthy and vibrant, his dedication to chess undiminished. He received some chess equipment from UCF as a token of appreciation. His untimely departure has left us shocked and saddened. We mourn the loss of a true chess icon, a beloved friend, and a mentor to many.

Today, we honor Colonel Jack Muchunguzi for his remarkable contributions to the world of chess and his unwavering commitment to his country. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those he inspired and mentored. As we bid farewell to this noble soul, let us remember his legacy and strive to uphold the values he cherished: courage, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.

Rest in peace, Colonel Jack Muchunguzi. May your eternal journey be filled with checkmates and victories.

Eng. Mwaka Emmanuel

President: Uganda Chess Federation (UCF)