It was a glamorous event on Friday as Francs Onapito Ekomoloit was bid farewell by employees of Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), the country’s largest beer producer as he started the journey as the beer company’s board director.

At the event held at the company’s headquarters located on Portbell Road in Luzira, Kampala, the brewer honoured Ekomoloit’s outstanding accomplishments and contributions while he was employed by NBL as well as his current position as the company’s board chairman.

Emmanuel Njuki, who will succeed Onapito was at the same event introduced as the new Lead of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries Ltd.

The farewell event was presided over by Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Works and Transport, as the chief guest, with attendance from Amelia Anne Kyambadde, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry and Adu Rando, the Country Director of Nile Breweries and other government officials.

Ecweru, expressed gratitude to Mr. Ekomoloit for his remarkable efforts.

“I want to thank Onapito Ekomoloit for raising high the flag for Wera Sub- County in Amuru district and the entire Teso Sub region. I also want to thank NBL for creating close to 30,000 job opportunities in Teso as these support families and transform lives. We hope NBL continues to increase employment opportunities, and enhance livelihoods even further,” Ecweru said.

Adu Rando, the NBL Country Director acknowledged Ekomoloit’s significant impact on the company’s development and success.

“When people mention Nile Breweries, the first thing that comes to their minds is Onapito. His dedication and expertise have been invaluable to our success. We are excited to see him take on the role of board chairman while welcoming Emmanuel Njuki as the new Lead of Legal and Corporate Affairs,” he said.

Amelia Kyambadde, who had the pleasure of working closely with Ekomoloit throughout their time at State House, characterized him as a person who was tremendously diligent.

She complimented his abilities to deliver disseminate news even in places with limited access to technology.

Kyambadde appreciated him for reacting to pressing and critical issues with calmness and thoughtfulness.

While addressing guests, Ekomoloit expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received at NBL despite his background of working at State House.

He reminisced, “In my earlier days, I would often envision a future where I would work with NBL, launch my own book, and host esteemed guests like yourself. Today, I stand before you, having transformed from a raw and inexperienced individual to a refined and accomplished person.”

Onapito Ekomoloit also known as Ona also launched a book titled “Tears and Triumph.”

The memoir recounts his inspirational rise to national fame of a young kid who was nurtured in an impoverished community in Teso, in Uganda’s North-Eastern region. overcoming many obstacles, such as the premature death of his mother, Ekomoloit went through a path of resilience and success.

While initially aspiring to become a lawyer, Onapito followed a different path that led him to become a highly respected journalist.

His journey eventually took him to the position of press secretary to President Yoweri Museveni before he transitioned into a corporate executive role.

For 17 years, he served as the Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries Limited.

Despite his corporate achievements, Ekomoloit has maintained a strong connection to his media background, regularly participating in Uganda’s media talk shows.

His humility and enigmatic nature continue to captivate audiences.