Roofing sheets manufacturer, Uganda Baati Limited has unveiled its 13th showroom located in Masaka City as a strategic move by the company to extend products and services closer to customers.

Speaking during the function, Huddu Hussein, the Resident City Commissioner of Masaka, hailed the company for providing reliable roofing and building solutions since 1964.

He further noted that government has provided a conducive environment for business entities like Uganda Baati to thrive, which in turn creates more job opportunities for the young people in Masaka.

Speaking at the opening event, George Arodi, the Uganda Baati CEO, emphasized the efforts the company puts into promoting new, unique products as a result of innovation.

“Over the years, we have been known for innovation. Later on, we brought in the colored sheets, then Cover Max, and after careful market research, we introduced Versatile, and then Lifestile in recent years. We became the first group in Africa to move customers from galvanized zinc-coated products that easily rusted to aluminum zinc products that last 4 to 5 times faster than galvanized ones,”Arodi said.

He noted that the showrooms have proven to provide a market channel for the company’s brands and are also centers where people can seek trusted technical advice from trained staff.

“Our countrywide showrooms are not meant to replace hardware dealers but their main purpose is to help us demonstrate to our customers the uniqueness of our products and their qualities so they can know, identify, and distinguish them anywhere. We seek to improve the state of the infrastructure of our homes and businesses by bringing services and products closer to the people,” he noted.

“Recently, we launched a new premium roofing product called Lifestile in addition to the Orientile, Romantile, Covermax, and Versatile, superior-quality steel roof tiles, which is a testament to our commitment towards meeting the customers’ needs. The showroom will serve as a hub for customers, contractors, architects, and developers, offering them a comprehensive understanding of the diverse range of roofing solutions available.”

He said the company will contribute towards development of Masaka City and its environs with its new showroom.