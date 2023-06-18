A total of 2, 530 students have graduated in different disciplines during the 27th graduation ceremony for Kampala International University.

Of the 2530, 55 percent were males.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice President Jessica Alupo wo was represented by the Lands Minister, Judith Nabakooba hailed the university for its contribution to the education sector in the country.

“KIU has become one of the best private institutions we have in the country that has contributed to the human capital development of not only Ugandans, but also other neighboring countries like Somalia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and many more, and bringing together both staff and students from over 23 countries around the World,” Alupo said.

“Apart from teaching and research by the university, the KIU Board of Trustees (BOT) has for many years been offering bursaries and many forms of scholarship without discrimination in race, tribe, religion, or gender. Many Ugandans and non-Ugandans have benefited.”

The Vice President asked that the graduands use the education attained as the springboard of their success in the years to come.

“I call upon all the graduands to consider their achievement today as a starting point to get themselves to the next level. For example, if you undertook a certificate, you should think about advancing it further to the degree level and beyond. The same applies to those who will be awarded PhDs, to plan to contribute to new knowledge, pursue postdoctoral programs, further their research unearthed from their PhD work, and come up with different innovations in order to remain relevant to society.”

Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, Vice Chancellor at Kampala International University, stated that the graduands are well equipped to contribute to Uganda’s development.

“The success of these young graduates is a reflection of the quality of education in our universities and the dedication of these students to make a difference. They are well-equipped to contribute to Uganda’s development, and we look forward to witnessing their accomplishments in the years to come,” Mpezamihigo said.

Praise for education minister

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Sarah Nanteza a bachelor’s degree in International Business graduate, specializing in marketing said she is determined to use her education and skills to create positive change in her community.

She noted that with the education acquired, it is not only geared towards job seeking but a source and a raw material to steer creativity and innovativeness that would in turn help in creating a better Uganda.

“I am optimistic that with the knowledge that I have earned over years, I am able to better myself and the community. I have great ideas that once put into practice can better our society and in turn offer me a descent living,” Nanteza said.

“This is just the beginning. Together, we will shape a better future for ourselves and our nation.”

Despite the increasing rate who in tertiary institutions from 7.4% in 2015 to 9.8% in 2021, the country is still grappling with high youth unemployment with the rate standing at 13.3%, according to a recent report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

Nanteza credited her success to the unwavering support of her family, community and the impactful leadership of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni Kataaha.

“I am grateful to my parents for always believing in me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. I also want to thank the people of Luweero for instilling in me a sense of pride and responsibility that has shaped my character. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Honorable Janet Museveni for her relentless efforts towards improving the education sector, particularly for the girl child. Her passion for education is truly inspiring,” Sarah said.

Mrs Museveni, has been a vocal advocate for the education and empowerment of young people in the country.

Through her work with the Uganda Women’s Efforts to Save Orphans (UWESO) and other initiatives, she has helped to provide scholarships, vocational training, and other resources to disadvantaged youth.

Her efforts have helped to promote gender equality and create opportunities for young people to succeed in their chosen fields.