The ruling NRM party has elected Samuel Engola, the son to deceased State minister for Labour Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola as its flagbearer for the upcoming Oyam North by-election.

Col(Rtd) Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself in an incident that happened last month at Kyanja, in Kampala.

On Saturday, during the party primaries, Samuel Engola garnered 532 votes to beat Queen Dorothy Amolo, who got 322 votes after eight other aspirants withdrew from the race to rally behind the deceased minister’s son.

Speaking shortly after the election overseen the ruling party electoral commission chairman, Dr.Tanga Odoi, NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong urged all party members to support Engola ahead of the July, 6 by election.

“We have all witnessed free and fair elections. Delegates lined up on a broad day and a winner was announced. So, there is no excuse for saying that one was cheated. I urge everybody to rally behind the flagbearer and consolidate party support up to the voting day,” Todwong said.

He said the party is going to kick off a village-to-village campaign strategy to ensure that they retain the seat.

“We are going to throw all our weight behind our flagbearer until we win.”

In his acceptance speech, Samuel Engola assured the party delegates and supporters that come July, 6, the win is theirs.

“You have trusted me with your votes and I will not disappoint you. I will ensure that the NRM retains the Oyam north parliamentary seat,” Okello said..

“The primary elections are over and I have been chosen to provide leadership. We now aim at winning at the next level. Our mission is to unite towards the common cause of transforming the lives of the ordinary people under the stewardship of President Yoweri Museveni.”

The Director for Mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, Rosemary Seninde told party members to remain united and shun messages which divide people.

“You may support different candidates but you remain part of the community. So let us be peaceful through the election process,” Seninde advised.

She also asked members of the NRM to join in the vote-hunting mission when campaigns commence.

Other senior party leaders who graced the conference included Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communication and Hajat Medina Naham, the director of Finance and Administration.