In a much-anticipated concert which is expected to shake the music scene in Uganda, the legendary Congolese singer Awilo Longomba is set to share the stage with the renowned Afrigo Band.

Afrigo Band will be celebrating 48 years since its inception in the entertainment industry.

The concert which is titled “Legends of Sound,” will take place on August 5, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel.

The event is organised by Talent Africa group and is expected to create an extraordinary experience in Ugandan music history.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, Awilo expressed his joy to be associated with the Afrigo band.

“Afrigo band was and is still the best and biggest band in Uganda. The fusion of their kind of music they do makes me more attracted to them,” said Longomba.

Known for his chart-topping hits like “Gate le Coin,” “Kwanga Pamba,” and “Karolina,” Awilo Longomba last graced the Ugandan stage in 2019.

However, this time, his return in collaboration accompanied by Afrigo Band, is expected to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Longomba is currently in the country for intensive rehearsal sessions with Afrigo Band, noted that he will ensure a seamless fusion of their distinct musical styles for this iconic live concert.

“The uniqueness of Legends of Sound concert is that I won’t fly in my band, but collaborate with Afrigo my entire performance,” said Longomba.

Moses Matovu of Afrigo Band noted that the band started in 1975 and that’ is the reason as to why they have to celebrate this “huge” milestone.

“We believe working with Talent Africa will make this anniversary better than any other. The Afrigo Band story is a bit long, but briefly, we have to celebrate this milestone,” said Matovu.

The band promised an exceptional concert experience with the electrifying performances on stage and unique offstage experiences.

The band, the pioneers of Ugandan music, will blend their iconic sound with the infectious energy of Awilo Longomba, the legendary Congolese artist.

This will create an extraordinary experience for music enthusiasts with a mix of Afro beats, Rumba, Jazz, Lingala and timeless classics that will make this night an unforgettable celebration of African music.

Revelers should get ready to be transported into a realm of electrifying rhythms, infectious beats, and soul-stirring melodies.

Ali Alibhai from Talent Africa noted that this year, Legends of Sound celebrates the remarkable 48-year journey of Afrigo Band, accompanied by the electrifying presence of international lingala star.

“We are excited to officially launch legends of sound and we shall be producing the show. Talent Africa engaged with Awilo Longomba and Afrigo Band on how best we can do the show and I am very delighted to be the one managing and producing it,” he said.