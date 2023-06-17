Supreme Court Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko has passed on, reports confirm.

According to those close to the deceased, she passed on this morning at Nakasero Hospital.

Simon Peter Kinobe, a former president of the Uganda Law Society and member of the LDC management committee also confirmed the news.

“Lady Justice Stella Arach-Amoko. So sad. It’s a sad day, indeed. She was a mother in court. She was well-reasoned and grounded in the law. She was kind to me in my start years of practice. May she sing with the heavenly hosts and enjoy heaven. May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted