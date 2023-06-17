Singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has appeared to take an indirect dig at musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine over his ‘beggars’ slur.

On Wednesday, at the burial of fallen comedian and former Rubaga South MP, Kato Lubwama, Bobi Wine charged that government was offering small cash handouts to artists with an intent of turning them into beggars.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) principal suggested that artists needed to ignore the government’s handouts and fight for the passing of the copyright law which he said would benefit them.

“Artists, open your minds. You’re better than the handouts the government gives you. I recently heard that they want to give you over Shs30 bilion. What can that money do for you?” Bobi Wine wondered.

Bobi Wine said government was delaying to pass the copyright law in a ‘calculated’ move to frustrate the entertainment industry, and called upon all artists not to fall prey to this, if they are to protect their integrity and reap from their sweat.

“Why should an artiste who contributes content to the media be broke? Art is a very expensive trade, but the absence of copyright law is the reason why there’s less money in the entertainment industry,” the NUP leader said.

However, some artists seem to have been offended by the NUP principal’s sentiments, especially by the label ‘beggars’, and among these, is the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president, Eddy Kenzo.

Through his social media platforms, Kenzo accused those referring to artists as ’beggars’, of double standards.

“You conmen are complicated. Those calling us beggars are on government budget every year and receive monthly salary but they have never turned it down,” the Sitya Loss singer posted.

He added, “You get salaries from the same government you claim to fight against. We are fighting for copyright and all rights for musicians and you are calling us beggars. Beggars how?. Enough is enough,”

He dared them to donate their salaries to hospitals or schools if indeed themselves are not beneficiaries of government money.

Fans, especially on social media have been quick to suggest that Kenzo’s post was aimed at Bobi Wine.