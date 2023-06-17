By Martin Kaddu

Three national team boxers; Yusuf Nkobeza, Owen Kibira and Teddy Nakimuli return to action this Saturday as the Uganda boxing federation champions league returns with week four at Club Obligato in Kampala.

The trio who represented the country in the Commonwealth Games, Kilimanjaro and Africa boxing championships will be in action for the first time since the champions league second season commenced.

Kibira will take on former national team star Adnan “Black Panther” Yasin in the five-round main fight. The two will fight in the welterweight category after Adnan changed weight from Light weight. “It is a fight between the ancient and the current. I am at the national team but many are looking at me as the underdog going into the fight due to my opponent’s experience. But I am ready to show class,” noted Kibira during the official weigh-in and medical check up on Friday at Club Obligato.

Adnan revealed that he changed weight to silence doubters. “I can fight in many weight categories and in this weight I see higher chances,” he affirmed.

Bronze medalist from last year’s Africa boxing championships Yusuf Nkobeza will meanwhile face new kid on the block Ronald Nsamba in the middle weight. “I know what I want. I have been on the national team, won some prize money from the African championship and I cannot go to sleep,” he said before warning his opponent. “I know he is a national team boxer, a number three in Africa but I will show no respect,” warned Nsamba, who is making debut in the platinum competition.

In another anticipated fight, 2022 Commonwealth Bronze medalist Teddy Nakimuli takes on fearless Nadia Najjemba in Light fly weight. Najjemba, a student at Nsangi Senior secondary school elevated from youth to elite where she shifts from three to five rounds of action.

Over 15 bouts are lined up on the card this Saturday in this Sting energy drink-sponsored Champions league organized by Top Boy promotions on behalf of Uganda boxing federation. The competition is the route to the national team.

Action is broadcast live on NBS Sport.