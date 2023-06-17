President Museveni has called upon Ugandans to make use of the Shs 52 trillion budget to stop importation of goods that can be made locally in Uganda.

He made the remarks in his virtual 2023/2024 budget speech to Parliament. The ceremony took place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Museveni noted that Uganda’s economic growth is unstoppable and called upon citizens to listen to his message of adding value to all the country’s raw materials.

He noted that by the end of the coming financial year, Uganda’s economy will have grown 37 times in size compared to that of 1986.

“As I told you in the state of the nation address, our economy will be US Dollars 55.2 billion by the end of the coming financial year,” said Museveni.

He noted that the import substitution value of the small industries in Uganda stands at USD 3.6 billion and brings into the country USD 1.6 billion.

“Me I didn’t know that the little work we were doing was something serious. We’re saving you USD 3.6 billion in import substitution and earning you USD 1.6 billion in industrial products,” H.E Museveni noted.

He also urged the government to borrow less with discipline or not to borrow at all in order to reduce the debt burden given that Shs17 trillion out of the Shs52 trillion budget for the next financial year is meant to pay debts much of it borrowed for no good purpose.

The president attributed the economic growth to the success registered on the three tasks; minimum economic recovery, expansion of the sectors that had recovered and diversification from the original narrow spectrum of the economy of the 3 C’s (cotton, coffee and copper) and the 3 T’s (Tobacco, Tourism and Tea).

The President said Uganda now is able to earn money from other items such as fish, maize, milk, gold in addition to the 4th task of the knowledge economy based on science and high technology.

He however said Uganda’s economy remains raw materials-based, calling for the need to add value to all raw materials such as coffee, cotton, timber, cocoa, fish products, gold, iron ore, copper, vermiculite, phosphates, petrochemicals, maize, bananas, etc., and stopping to export them unprocessed.

“By doing this, our economy will jump to USD 550 billion instead of the mere USD 55.2 billion. Therefore, no games, no delays, no corruption, no relenting on PDM and Emyooga, Uganda is unstoppable,” Museveni emphasised.

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija said that the 2023/2024 Budget will support Uganda’s transformation from a raw materials-based economy to a manufacturing and knowledge-based economy since it promotes value addition, business growth, and job creation for the youth, women and all Ugandans.

“The budget for next financial year 2023/2024, therefore, has been prepared to advance this strategic mission,”Kasaija said while presenting to Parliament on behalf of the President estimates of revenue and expenditure for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

Running under the theme: “Full Monetization of Uganda’s Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialization, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access”, next Financial Year’s budget (Shs52.7 Trillion) was approved by Parliament on May 18, 2023.

Kasaija said that Uganda’s economy has remained resilient and is on a steady recovery path. He noted that the economy this year is projected to have grown by 5.5% compared to 4.6% last year.

Kasaija disclosed that the government targets to create over 2.5 million jobs for Ugandans in the next five years. He said this will be achieved by effectively implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM), industrialization, wealth creation and full monetization of the economy.