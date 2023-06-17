President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF has dispatched his wife, the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni to Kasese to assess the situation after ADF rebels butchered 45 students from Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School.

Ms Museveni, according to reports has already landed in the Kasese and will start by visiting the scene which has been cordoned off and secured by the army.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbadi and the Commander of Land Forces Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga have also made a dash to Kasese to assess the situation.

The UPDF has said a serious pursuit of the enemy has commenced, with helicopters set to be deployed with aim to bring the escaping rebels to a halt.

It is still not yet clear how many students the rebels abducted but locals maintain they escaped on foot, with their abductors laden with loot, mainly comprising foodstuff.