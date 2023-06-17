Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has warned Imams in Kumi Muslim District against endless disputes which he said has frustrated the progress of Islam in the area.

Mubaje, who is the Mufti of Uganda, made the remarks while meeting with Imams from Kwarikwari County at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters in Old Kampala.

The Muslim leaders led by Sheikh Sulaiman Musambule, visited the Mufti to address their grievances regarding Sheikh Abdul-Wahab Kauta, the Kadhi of Kumi Muslim District.

They accused Sheikh Kauta of violating the UMSC constitution by imposing a county Sheikh whose nomination did not follow the prescribed procedures outlined in the constitution.

They also accused the UMSC Electoral Commission Chairperson of confirming the rival county Sheikh, leading to confusion and internal conflicts among the Muslim community in the county.

In addressing some of these issues, Mubaje called upon these leaders Muslims to prioritise unity, brotherhood, and development instead of engaging in unproductive disputes over the county Sheikh position.

The UMSC Secretary General, Muhammad Ali Aluma advised lower-level Muslim leaders to familiarise themselves with the UMSC Constitution and abide by its hierarchy.

He recommended that such matters should be resolved at the district council level before escalating to the UMSC headquarters.

Despite the leaders’ failure to follow the established procedure, they expressed gratitude for the Mufti’s willingness to meet with them.

Meanwhile, Abubaker Were Wadangho, the UMSC Electoral Commission Chairperson, refuted the accusations and clarified that the decisions made during the previous UMSC elections were based on the constitution.

He explained that the appointment of the county Sheikh was the responsibility of the District Kadhi, guided by the county committee’s nomination.

He stated that he consulted the Kadhi, who informed him that Sheikh Hamede Musa was the rightful county Sheikh, contested by the complainants.

After careful examination of the UMSC constitution and considering the challenges raised by all parties involved in Kwarikwari County, the Electoral Commission proposed organising fresh elections to select credible members for the county committee.

The elected members would then nominate candidates for the county Sheikh position, subject to appointment by the District Kadhi.

The complainants accepted this proposal.

Mubaje supported the recommendation and urged the Muslims of Kwarikwari County to exercise their rights by participating in the upcoming elections, the date of which will be announced by the Commission.

He further advised the community to elect leaders who possess the qualifications outlined in their constitution.