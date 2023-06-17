MTN Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Small Scale Industries Association and Maendeleo Foundation has handed over equipment to Take a Step Women Art and Craft Organisation based in Hoima City worth shillings 20 million in the ongoing 21 Days of Y’ello Care campaign.

The equipment includes computers connected with a one-year free internet, a knitting machine, an embroidery machine, an industrial electric multipurpose sewing machine, four manual sewing machine and signage aiming at boosting the groups’ productivity by leveraging the latest information and communication technologies.

The Staff also participated in a cleaning exercise of Hoima Central Market and tree planting in Hoima City.

This year’s 21 Days of Y’ello campaign will run for 25 days instead of the usual 21 days in commemoration of MTN Uganda’s 25th anniversary.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Sylvia Mulinge, the chief executive officer at MTN Uganda, said their support to Take a Step Women Art and Craft is based on the fact that entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of their communities, driving economic growth and creating jobs.

“We at MTN Uganda believe that by supporting and empowering these outdoers, we contribute to the development of thriving local economies that foster self-sufficiency and prosperity,” she said.

She said the support will go a long way in creating a big ripple effect for the rest of the population, wealth generation, and social mobility by enabling individuals to generate income, provide for their families, and create jobs for others.

Ms Mulinge said MTN Uganda’s aspiration is to transform the lives of the people in which it operates and that no one is left behind in enjoying the benefits of modern connected life.

Latest statistics from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development show that the private sector which consists mainly of micro, small and medium enterprises generates most of the jobs for our population. But their rate of mortality is high, with about 90% of private enterprises operating for less than 20 years.

Jackline Tuhaise Bacwa, Executive Director at Take a Step Women Art and Craft Organisation appreciated MTN for the support saying it will boost women’s productivity and youth’s empowerment.

MTN established the 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative in 2007 to allow its employees to directly contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

This year’s campaign is supporting 8 groups across various sectors including agriculture, digital financial services and fashion and design.

So far, four groups have received MTN support including King of Kings Multi-Investment and Consultancy Farms Ltd in Kitgum, Teso Textile Light Dynamics in Soroti City and Disability Employment Link Project Uganda based in Bwaise, Kampala.

MTN Uganda employees have over the years been involved in tens of initiatives in the communities through the 21 Days of Y’ello Care to boost their production capacity and transform their lives and that of their communities.